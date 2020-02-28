Travis Kelce said he looks forward to visiting White House to celebrate Super Bowl win

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently told TMZ he can’t wait to visit the White House.

“Grew up my whole life watching teams win championships and then go to the White House and get recognized for their greatness… ” Kelce tweeted Thursday following up on the story.

Kelce didn’t get political in his tweet, just simply expressed his excitement for the anticipated trip.

“Regardless of who is in office, I think it’s a unique opportunity to experience our nations Capital,” he ended his tweet.

When asked if he’d visit, Andy Reid previously told reporters, “If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor.”

The Chiefs have not confirmed when the team will make the trip, but during a news conference in early February, President Trump told reporters, “they’re coming soon, very soon.”

President Trump added, “the coach loves us, the coach is great,” referring to Reid.

