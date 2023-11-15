OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Momma Kelce is going to serve up some “finger-lickin’ chicken.” What combo are you pickin’?

Donna Kelce, mother to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, is teaming up with Raising Cane’s for a pre-game “shift” at a local restaurant.

She’ll work at the front counter and drive-thru of the Cane’s location on 135th Street near 69 Highway in Overland Park.

Momma Kelce will be there from 10-11 a.m. Monday — just a few hours before her sons hit the gridiron at Arrowhead Stadium for Monday Night Football.

Raising Cane’s said Donna Kelce will be serving Chiefs and Eagles fans alike since she always “roots for the offense” when her sons play each other.

As the first mom in NFL history to have sons competing in the Super Bowl, Momma Kelce has become a star over the past year. She’s appeared on national talk shows, featured in NFL commercials and events, and hung out with Taylor Swift at Chiefs games.

But Raising Cane’s said she won’t be answering questions Monday about her son Travis’ relationship with the popstar. Stick to football and chicken.