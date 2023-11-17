KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs vs. Eagles family reunion game is upon us, and KillaTrav has some recommendations for people traveling to Kansas City.

During his podcast “New Heights” this week, he had a few spots for people visiting who only are here for a couple of days.

His biggest must-dos are, of course, visiting Arrowhead Stadium for a Kansas City Chiefs game. Some of the other must-dos were to visit the fountains, try as much KC BBQ as possible, and walk through some of the arts districts.

Kelce said his favorite fountain in Kansas City is the one located on the Country Club Plaza. He noted that he loves it when it turns red when the Chiefs are in the playoffs.

“When the Chiefs are rolling, which is all the time baby, they turn it red,” Kelce said with a laugh.

He also mentioned his favorite BBQ places; at the top of his list were Gate’s, Arthur Bryant’s, Slap’s, Q39, Jack Stack and Joe’s Kansas City.

“Anywhere you see a BBQ sign, just go in the door and get yourself a taste test,” Travis said.

During the episode, Jason said his personal favorite was Joe’s inside of the gas station. Jason said he likes the overall experience of Joe’s in the gas station.

Besides the BBQ, Kelce said he likes checking out the arts districts. He said he thinks these districts are a cool part of the city. He said his favorite is the Crossroads.

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles kickoff is Monday at 7:15 p.m.