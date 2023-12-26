KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City-area residents have a plethora of places that will recycle your Christmas tree, and some will even pick them up curbside.

The Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) revealed over 50 options across the metro to “Treecycle” a natural tree. These are good for those whose trash service won’t take the tree off their hands for them.

“Residents in the Kansas City metro area have many options for recycling their natural holiday trees and greenery,” said Matt Riggs, outreach coordinator for the MARC Solid Waste Management District.

“Residents should contact their trash hauler first to see if they provide curbside pickup since that is most convenient. If not, there are plenty of other pickup and drop-off options available.”

All Christmas tree decorations, tree stands and bags must be removed no matter the location. However, other natural greenery is acceptable. Natural trees and greenery are banned from Missouri landfills and it is discouraged to trash them in Kansas.

Recycled plant material can be reused in a variety of ways according to MARC including trail surfacing, erosion control, landscaping and upgrading fish habitats at local lakes.

A fake Christmas tree must either be kept, donated or trashed based on its condition. Those cannot be recycled at any of the options listed below.

MARC says that most services are free and some Treecycling spots began taking trees even before the holiday.

The Transfer Station in Lansing started taking them on Dec. 1. The Blue Springs Pink Hill Park and all three Prarie Village locations also started taking trees before Christmas day.

Pink Hill Park has the latest drop-off date taking trees and greenery until Feb. 1. Many other places around KC offer tree disposal until Jan. 31.

Locations in Lenexa, Kearny and Platte City will stop accepting trees as early as Jan. 10.

Republic Services is offering curbside pickup in Prarie Village in the first two weeks of 2024. The recycling and waste collection company asks that trees over 6 feet tall be cut in half.

Either visit RecycleSpot to find the nearest location or refer to this list provided by MARC:

Pickup Services

Call your trash hauler first to see if they offer curbside pickup. Other pickup options include:



Compost Connection Inc. — 816-761-8300

Kansas City Composting — 816-761-3046; Missouri residents only

Merriam — 913-322-5570; Merriam residents only

North Kansas City — 816-274-6000; North Kansas City residents only

Olathe — 913-971-8600; Olathe residents only

Sugar Creek — 816-252-4400; Sugar Creek residents only



Drop-Off Locations

Archie — Yard waste collection site, 401 S. Main, Archie, Missouri, 816-293-5601; Dec. 26–Jan. 31: Archie residents only

Belton — Kansas City Composting, 2008 E. 171st St., Belton, Missouri, 816-761-3046

Blue Springs — Pink Hill Park, 2715 NW Park Road, Blue Springs, Missouri, 816-228-0110, Dec. 18–Feb. 1.

Bonner Springs — North Park, 1200 S. 134th St., Bonner Springs, Kansas, 913-422-7010, Dec. 26–Jan. 14.

Buckner — Yard waste drop-off site, 2500 O’Donnell Road, Buckner, Missouri, 816-650-3191; Buckner residents only

Edgerton — Big Bull Creek Park, 20425 Sunflower Road, Edgerton, Kansas, 913-438-7275, Dec. 26–Jan. 31

Excelsior Springs — Recycling Center, 1290 Marietta St., Excelsior Springs, Missouri, 816-630-0755, Dec. 26–Jan. 31

Freeman — Yard waste collection site, 304 Jackson St., Freeman, Missouri, 816-250-2902; Freeman residents only

Gladstone — Regional Brush and Yard Waste Recycle Facility, 4000 NE 76th St., Gladstone, Missouri, 816-436-5442; Gladstone, Pleasant Valley, Liberty, Parkville and Lake Waukomis residents only

Kansas City, Kansas — Alvey Park, 4834 Metropolitan Ave., Kansas City, Kansas, 913-573-8327, Dec. 26–Jan. 31

Kansas City, Kansas — City Park, 2601 Park Drive, Kansas City, Kansas, 913-573-8327, Dec. 26–Jan. 31

Kansas City, Kansas — Stony Point Park, 531 N. 86th St., Kansas City, Kansas, 913-573-8327, Dec. 26–Jan. 31

Kansas City, Kansas — Wyandotte County Park, 600 N. 126th St., Bonner Springs, Kansas, 913-573-8327, Dec. 26–Jan. 31

Kansas City, Kansas — Missouri Organic, 1260 Alma St., Kansas City, Kansas, 816-290-6624

Kansas City, Missouri (North) — Leaf and Brush Drop-Off Site, 11660 N. Main St., Kansas City, Missouri, 816-290-6624

Kansas City, Missouri (East Bottoms) — Leaf and Brush Drop-Off Site, 1815 N. Chouteau Trfy., Kansas City, Missouri, 816-290-6624

Kansas City, Missouri (Southeast) — Leaf and Brush Drop-Off Site, 10301 Raytown Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 816-290-6624

Kansas City, Missouri (East) — Missouri Organic Recycling, Inc., 7700 E. U.S. 40, Kansas City, Missouri, 816-290-6624

Kansas City, Missouri (South) — Suburban Lawn and Garden Yard Waste Recycling Center, 201 W. 139th St., Kansas City, Missouri, 816-941-2438

Kearney — Recycling center, 504 E. 19th St., Kearney, Missouri, 816-628-4142; Dec. 26–Jan. 10; Kearney residents only

Lawson — Yard waste collection site, 102 Kessler Drive, Lawson, Missouri, 816-580-3217; Lawson residents only

Leavenworth — Transfer Station, 24967 136th St., Lansing, Kansas, 913-727-2858, Dec. 1–Jan. 31; Leavenworth County residents only

Leavenworth — Municipal Brush Site, 1803 S. 2nd St., Leavenworth, Kansas, 913-682-0650, Tuesday-Saturday, Dec. 26–30; Tuesday-Saturday, Jan. 2–6; Leavenworth residents only

Leawood — Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Blvd., Leawood, Kansas, 913-663-9154, Dec. 26–Jan. 28

Leawood — Ironwoods Park, 14701 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas, 913-663-9154, Dec. 26–Jan. 28

Leawood — Tomahawk Park, 3999 W. 119th St., Leawood, Kansas, 913-663-9154, Dec. 26–Jan. 28

Lee’s Summit — Resource Recovery Park PDA, 2101 SE Hamblen Road, Lees Summit, Missouri, 816-550-1612

Lenexa — Little Mill Creek North Park, 7900 Cottonwood, Lenexa, Kansas, 913-477-7100, Dec. 26–Jan. 10

Liberty — Bennett Park, 1100 Clayview Drive, Liberty, Missouri, 816-439-4400, Dec. 26–Jan. 20

Olathe — Kill Creek Park, 11670 Homestead Lane, Olathe, Kansas, 913-438-7275, Dec. 26–Jan. 31

Olathe — Heritage Park, 16050 Pflumm Road, Olathe, Kansas, 913-438-7275, Dec. 26–Jan. 31

Olathe — Yard Waste Facility, 1100 N. Hedge Lane, Olathe, KS 66061, 913-971-5178; Olathe residents only

Orrick — Yard waste collection facility, 34849 State Route Z (Floyd St.), Orrick, Missouri, 816-770-3607; Orrick residents only

Osawatomie – Yard waste collection site, 1000 Main St., Osawatomie, Kansas, 913-755-4138; Osawatomie residents only

Overland Park — Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, 8909 W. 179th St., Overland Park, Kansas, 913-895-6000, Dec. 26–Jan. 9

Overland Park — Youngs Park, 7701 Antioch, Overland Park, Kansas, 913-895-6000, Dec. 26–Jan. 9

Overland Park — Quivira Park, 11901 Quivira, Overland Park, Kansas, 913-895-6000, Dec. 26–Jan. 9

Overland Park — Indian Creek Recreation Center, 10308 Marty, Overland Park, Kansas, 913-895-6000, Dec. 26–Jan. 9

Paola — Miami County Transfer Station, 23765 W. 327th St., Paola, Kansas, 913-745-1912

Paola — Wallace Park, 5 Wallace Park Dr., Paola, Kansas, 913-259-3600, Dec. 26–Jan. 15

Platte City — Yard waste drop-off site, 500 W. Mill St., Platte City, Missouri, 816-858-3046, Dec. 27–Jan. 10; Platte City residents only

Prairie Village — Franklin Park, 4798 W. 88th St., Prairie Village, Kansas, 913-385-4647, Dec. 22–Jan. 14; Prairie Village residents only

Prairie Village — Porter Park, 4601 Tomahawk, Prairie Village, Kansas, 913-385-4647, Dec. 22–Jan. 14; Prairie Village residents only

Prairie Village — Taliaferro Park, 2900 W. 79th St., Prairie Village, Kansas, 913-385-4647, Dec. 22–Jan. 14; Prairie Village residents only

Richmond — City hall parking lot, 205 Summit St., Richmond, Missouri, 816-776-5304, Dec. 26–Jan. 19; Richmond residents only

Riverside — Damon Pursell Yard Waste Facility, 6305 NW Riverpark Dr., Riverside, MO, 816-876-8898

Shawnee — Waste Management Customer Convenience Center, 17955 Holiday Drive, Shawnee, Kansas, 913-631-3300

Shawnee — Theater In The Park (Shawnee Mission Park), 7710 Renner Road, Shawnee, Kansas, 913-438-7275, Dec. 26–Jan. 31

Smithville — Little Platte Park, Smithville Lake, 16311 State Route DD, Smithville, Missouri, 816-407-3400, ext. 3, Dec. 26–Jan. 31

Sugar Creek — Courtney Ridge Landfill, 1701 N. U.S. 291, Sugar Creek, Missouri, 816-257-7999

Weatherby Lake — 7200 NW Eastside Drive, Weatherby Lake, Missouri 816-529-3502; Venita Access Area (corner of Potomac and Pleasant Ford streets); Weatherby Lake residents only