Trey Songz out of jail after scuffle with security during AFC Championship Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — R&B artist Trey Songz is out of jail after spending the night behind bars in Kansas City Sunday night. The Jackson County Sheriff’s office confirmed Songz was released Monday morning.

Kansas City attorney John O’Connor says he is representing Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson. O’Connor confirmed Songz was arrested for allegedly punching a Kansas City police officer during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Sunday night.

Video obtained by TMZ allegedly shows Songz punching a Kansas City police officer. The video then shows the officer in a headlock.

Kansas City police released a statement saying they were aware of the incident.

Regarding arrest at last night's AFC Championship Game: pic.twitter.com/gMQ10ACXA8 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 25, 2021

The department says it started when fans complained to security that a man was not following the stadium code of conduct, or COVID-19 mandates put in place by the Kansas City Health Department. Pictures show Songz in a stadium seat without a mask.

“The man was not receptive and refused to comply with Arrowhead security,” according to a statement from the police department. “Security then asked him to leave. He refused to leave. At that point they requested law enforcement assistance in ejecting him from the stadium.”

The Kansas City Police Department says security told Songz he would be arrested for trespassing if he did not leave Arrowhead. When he didn’t leave his seat, officers told Songz he was under arrest.

“The man then punched a police officer and put him in a headlock. Other officers then came to the scene and were able to get the man into custody without further incident,” according to a police statement.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into the incident is underway. The results of the investigation will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office for review.

Monday afternoon Songz shared an Instagram post saying he was “back home.”