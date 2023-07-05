KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After multiple delays, a Jackson County murder and child sex abuse trial is underway.

Maggie Ybarra and Michael Hendricks are accused of killing Kensie Aubry and burying her body.

The last time anyone saw the 32-year-old was two months before authorities discovered her remains on Hendrick’s property.

This all came to light when a teenage witness spoke with her caseworker. That witness took the stand during the trial Wednesday. FOX4 was there when the state questioned her.

Tears flowed down the teenager’s face while describing her experience with Ybarra and Hendricks.

The 16-year-old, who is in foster care, said she spent time with both suspects about 3 years ago before prosecutors charged them with murder.

The teen was 13 at the time when she would visit Ybarra at her home in Grandview. That’s when the witness claims she met Hendricks who was dating Ybarra.

The teen recalled Ybarra telling her to put on lingerie and show Hendricks. She originally resisted but ended up doing it.

The 16-year-old told the jury Hendricks and Ybarra were being intimate and coerced her to join them, but she didn’t.

The witness said Ybarra went to get a camera and started to tell a story of how a couple killed a woman. The teenager told the court she knew Ybarra was talking about herself and Hendricks.

While crying, the teen described the graphic photos Ybarra showed her of a dead woman, later identified as Kensie Aubry.

She detailed how Ybarra said Hendricks killed the woman.

Eventually the witness confided in her case worker, which led to a search at Hendrick’s Grain Valley home.

Investigators found Aubry’s body in July 2021.

Hendricks and Ybarra’s trial continues Thursday.