Trial begins for Kansas City police officer charged with killing Cameron Lamb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trial for a Kansas City, Missouri police officer charged with the shooting death of a black man in the victim’s back yard began Monday morning.

Office Eric Devalkenaere requested a bench trial, meaning a judge — instead of a jury — will determine his fate.

Devalkenaere is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.

According to court documents, Det. Troy Schwalm and DeValkenaere were in the area of 41st and College when they were dispatched to a traffic incident on Dec. 3, 2019. The officers were in plain clothes, neither wore a uniform.

Court documents also show that neither officer asked for permission to go on the property.

Schwalm went up the driveway and came across another man, who wasn’t Lamb, in the backyard. Lamb was driving his pickup into the garage.

DeValkenaere said he could see both of Lamb’s hands from his position. The detective said his right hand was on the steering wheel and, according to the jury’s affidavit, DeValkenaere saw Lamb slide his left hand down into his waistband, pull a gun and point it at Schwalm.

Court documents say DeValkenaere fired four bullets that hit the windshield of Lamb’s pickup truck. Two hit Lamb, killing him.

Monday prosecutors began presenting their case against the Kansas City police officer. Evidence focused on video, pictures, and eyewitness testimony to build a timeline of what happened in the minutes leading up to the deadly shooting. They also showed body camera video of the moments before the shooting.

