Trial date changed for Grain Valley couple charged with murder after body found on property

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The couple accused of killing a Kansas City, Kansas woman and allegedly burying her body is trying to get a change of venue for the trial.

Roughly two months ago, FBI agents used heavy machinery to dig up the body of Kensie Aubry outside a Grain Valley home. Aubry had been missing for months out of Independence.

Tuesday we heard the clanking of handcuff as 40-year-old Michael Hendricks and 30-year-old Maggie Ybarra appeared via video in custody.

They’re charged with first-degree murder, among other things, after a dismembered body was found buried on Hendricks’ property.

After Ibarra’s public attorney asked the judge set a new trial date for July 25, 2022.

During the hearing, Greg Watt, Hendricks’ attorney filed a motion for a change of venue. He said media coverage could make it difficult to find an impartial jury.

While maintaining his client’s innocence, he told the judge this area hasn’t seen a case like this in a long time and many people have heard about it on social media and the news.

The state argued that the burden is on the defense and the defense doesn’t have enough facts to justify this case being tried outside of Jackson County.

The prosecutor’s office also said a quick Google search showed the latest article was written about a month ago and the trial being continued to next year add even more time in between.

The pair already face charges of child sex abuse.

Court documents say a young girl told police Hendricks and Ybarra showed her photos of a dead woman who had been dismembered.

The girl in foster care told her case worker about reported sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Hendricks.

The county prosecutor credited the minor involved in the child abuse case for leading authorities to the missing 32-year-old’s body.

The judge is taking the motion to change venues under advisement. She did not decide at Tuesday’s hearing.