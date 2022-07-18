OLATHE, Kan. — A Johnson County teenager charged with murdering a man at a city park is preparing for trial instead of the first day of school.

The 14-year-old girl pleaded not-guilty to first-degree murder during a hearing Monday morning, and remains in custody.

A Johnson County judge scheduled her trial to being Dec. 12, 2022. It’s scheduled to end right before Christmas.

The teenager also has several other court dates scheduled before the trial begins.

Prosecutors said two 13-year-olds and four 14-year-olds were involved in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri.

All of the teenagers charged in Mardino’s murder have pleaded not guilty to the crime.

FOX4 is not using any of the suspects’ names because they are all underage.

Prosecutors have requested to certify the four 14-year-olds as adults, but that hasn’t happened at this point. Kansas law does not allow the two 13-year-olds charged in the case to be tried as adults.

A court filing by a lawyer for one of the teenagers shows the teenagers took masks and a gun with them when they went to the park to buy drugs from Cardino. The document also shows one of the teenagers told investigators she believed the other teenagers planned ahead to steal the marijuana Cardino showed up to sell them.

