Trial date set for accused Indian Creek Trail serial killer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trial against an accused serial killer will proceed after attorneys involved the case said they were comfortable moving forward. With that decision, a Jackson County judge scheduled Frederick Scott’s murder trial to begin on Sept. 6, 2022. Jury selection is expected to begin Sept. 1.

Scott is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of David Lenox, Timothy Rick and Michael Darby. All three men were killed along Indian Creek Trail in 2017.

His case was put on hold in June 2021 after the Missouri Department of Mental Health told the judge that Scott was incompetent to stand trial because he hadn’t been taking his medication.

The state has not released why Scott is taking medication, but his mother has said, in the past, her son exhibited signs of paranoid schizophrenia, resisted treatment and was never diagnosed with the illness.

During a case management conference Thursday morning, attorneys reviewed information surrounding Scott’s competency. They determined they were comfortable moving forward with the trial, and set a date of

Scott already pleaded guilty to the murders of Steven Gibbons, 57, and John Palmer, 56. Gibbons was killed near 67th and Troost Avenue on August 13, 2017 and Palmer was found dead near E. Bannister and Lydia Avenue on August 19, 2016. Scott also admitted killing 64-year-old Karen Harmeyer. Her body was found in Grandview.