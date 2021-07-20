Trial date set for Grain Valley couple charged with sex crimes, prosecutors say more charges expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grain Valley, Missouri couple charged with multiple sex crimes will face trial in Jackson County on Sept. 27.

Maggie Ybarra and Michael Hendricks lived on a property where Independence police found human remains last week.

Police say a missing person investigation originally led them to the Grain Valley property.

The criminal charges discussed Tuesday are the result of a child sex investigation that began last year.

Prosecutors say they expect additional charges to be filed against the pair after a grand jury convenes on July 30 to review evidence of a homicide.

The human remains have been identified as Kensie Aubry, a woman reported missing from Kansas City, Kansas.

According to court documents, a teenage girl in foster care told police Hendricks and Ybarra showed her photos of a dead woman who had been dismembered.

A lawyer for one of the two says he will seek to have the cases separated.

Neither Ybarra nor Hendricks appeared in court. Both are in custody. One is being held without bond.