LIBERTY, Mo. — A Clay County judge set a trial date for a Kearney woman charged in the deaths of her two daughters over the 4th of July holiday.

Jenna Boedecker was indicted in January 2019 on two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of child endangerment, one count of third-degree domestic assault, one count of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree property damage.

Her trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 17, 2022.

Court documents from 2019 show Boedecker told investigators she put her daughters, 2-year-old Ireland Ribando and 7-week-old Goodknight Ribando, in her Jeep Patriot sometime overnight between July 3 and 4.

The documents show at some point, Boedecker said she fell asleep in the vehicle. When she woke up on July 4, she found her two girls unresponsive.

Search warrants released in 2018, revealed that a child services investigator responded to Boedecker’s Clay County home on the morning of July 4.

The investigator told police on July 3, the agency received a hotline call around 11 p.m.

The child services worker said the call was classified as an “assessment,” which are typically addressed during business hours, so he put it off until the morning, according to the search warrant.

The investigator said he went to Boedecker’s home around 9:30 a.m. July 4 and saw a silver SUV in the driveway. He said the vehicle’s rear lights were on, but he thought they were just left on by accident.

The child services investigator told police, when he pulled his vehicle in behind the SUV, he didn’t see anyone inside. When he got out of his car, he didn’t look inside the car as he walked around it. The investigator said he heard the engine running but didn’t hear the fan for the air conditioning.

He told police if someone had been sitting upright in the car, he would have seen them. But he said he might not have seen children in the back or an adult if they were slumped over.

The man said he knocked on the family’s home three times but didn’t get a response, so he went back to his car and later left. His entire visit lasted no longer than five minutes, court documents say.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.