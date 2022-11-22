KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another delay in the trial for an accused serial killer.

Fredrick Scott’s trial was scheduled to begin in January, until his attorney withdrew from the case. A new public defender was appointed to represent Scott during a hearing Tuesday afternoon.

The judge rescheduled Scott’s trial. It will now begin June 5.

There have already been multiple delays in the case that was originally scheduled to go to trial in September.

Scott is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Steven Gibbons, John Palmer, David Lenox, Timothy Rice and Michael Darby. The five men were killed along Indian Creek Trail in 2017.

He is also charged with first-degree murder for the death of Karen Harmeyer. She was killed in Grandview.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.