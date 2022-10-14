KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trial for an accused serial killer is scheduled to begin early next year.

Fredrick Scott is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Steven Gibbons, John Palmer, David Lenox, Timothy Rice and Michael Darby. The five men were killed along Indian Creek Trail in 2017.

He is also charged with first-degree murder for the death of Karen Harmeyer. She was killed in Grandview.

Scott was in court Friday for a pretrial conference.

A judge scheduled Scott’s trial to begin Jan. 9, 2023.

There have been multiple delays in the case that was originally scheduled to go to trial in September.

