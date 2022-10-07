LIBERTY, Mo. — The trial for a Kearney woman charged in connection with the deaths of her daughters is scheduled to begin in less than two weeks.

Jenna Boedecker was indicted in January 2019 on two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of child endangerment, one count of third-degree domestic assault, one count of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree property damage.

During a court hearing Thursday, both sides told the judge overseeing the case they were ready for the trial to begin as scheduled on Oct. 17, 2022.

Court documents from 2019 show Boedecker told investigators she put her daughters, 2-year-old Ireland Ribando and 7-week-old Goodknight Ribando, in her Jeep Patriot sometime overnight between July 3 and 4.

The documents show at some point, Boedecker said she fell asleep in the vehicle. When she woke up on July 4, she found her two girls unresponsive.

