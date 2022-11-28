KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new trial date is scheduled for the man accused of shooting and killing a 4-year-old Kansas City boy.

The trial for Ryson Ellis was scheduled to begin in July, but was delayed at the request of Ellis’ legal team.

The trial is now scheduled to begin on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Ellis is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the 2020 shooting death of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro.

Prosecutors said a bullet fired from Ellis’ gun flew into an apartment at the Citadel Apartments at East 63rd Street and The Paseo and hit LeGend as he slept in his bed.

Investigators believe Ellis was mad at Taliferro’s family and shot into the apartment where they lived. LeGend was not the target of the shooting, but he died from his injuries.

Officers arrested Ellis about six weeks after Taliferro’s death.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.