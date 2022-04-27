LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A trial is scheduled for a Kansas City, Missouri, man charged with a deadly shooting on an Amtrak train in Lee’s Summit.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Marquise Webb with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and other related crimes in January.

According to court records, Lee’s Summit police responded to an armed carjacking on Jan. 14, 2022, behind Konrad’s in Lee’s Summit. About the same time, police also were responding to a shooting on the Amtrak train in which the suspect had already left the train in Lee’s Summit.

The victim, identified as Richie T. Aaron Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was treated when the train stopped in Independence. He died at the scene.

A Jackson County judge scheduled Webb’s jury trial to begin Jan. 9, 2023.

Aaron’s widow filed a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against Webb and Amtrak for her husband’s death.

The federal lawsuit claims other passengers on the train notified Amtrak personnel of multiple gunshots and that Aaron had been injured in the shooting. Passengers reported the train did not stop until it arrived in Independence, 35-minutes later.

According to the lawsuit, Amtrak made no effort to remain at the Lees Summit stop or stop the train along the route to connect with emergency crews and get help for Aaron.

The lawsuit also claims Amtrak doesn’t have adequate passenger security screenings, and doesn’t have metal detectors, body scanners, or display signs prohibiting firearms.

