Trial set for KC-area man charged with murdering 4, including 3-month-old nephew

PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 7 for a northwest Missouri man charged with killing four members of his family.

Grayden Denham is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, fatally shooting his grandparents, his sister and her 3-month-old son in February 2017. Their bodies were found outside a burning home near Edgerton.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Platte County prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty if Denham is convicted of the murders.

Denham has had two competency evaluations this year as his defense team prepares for trial.

Investigators said Denham stole the family car from his grandparents, 82-year-old Russell and 81-year-old Shirley Denham, following their deaths in 2017.

A manhunt spanning several states began when other family members couldn’t locate Denham. Police eventually found Denham wandering naked in Arizona.

They then located Russell and Shirley Denham’s brown Nissan parked at a motel parking lot. Clothes were found outside the car, and Denham’s wallet was inside the pants.

Officers arrested Denham and he was extradited back to Missouri to stand trial.