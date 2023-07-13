NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be at least two more years before the suspect in the killing of a North Kansas City officer goes to trial.

On Thursday, Joshua Rocha’s trial was set to begin on Sept. 29, 2025, and likely will continue for two weeks, according to online court records.

Rocha is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Clay County in the death of Officer Daniel Vasquez. Rocha entered a not guilty plea to the charges in September 2022.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced in March he plans to seek the death penalty.

Vasquez died in July 2022 after prosecutors said Rocha shot him during a traffic stop. Investigators said Vasquez stopped Rocha’s car because of an expired temporary tag.

North Kansas city Officer Daniel Vasquez was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 19, 2022.

Video from Vasquez’s dash camera showed Rocha opening the door of his car and immediately shooting at Vasquez, court records say. Rocha then got out of the car and shot Vasquez two more times after the officer fell to the street.

Rocha drove from the scene but officers later took him into custody.

A judge previously ruled the case will be tried in Clay County, but they will bring in a jury from the St. Louis area.

Rocha’s next court hearing is set for Sept. 12.