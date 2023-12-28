KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As demolition nears for the outgoing Buck O’Neil Bridge, a possible second life is on the table, at least for parts of the structure.

Steel from the historic triple-arch design could eventually be used in an open-ended project. The city is calling on heavy-duty designers for ideas.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is currently working with Kansas City to figure out ways to store the giant trusses in the meantime.

Northbound U.S. Highway 169 drivers will be on the new Buck O’Neil Bridge before they know it. A spokesperson for MoDOT said, come January, crews will eventually shift drivers to use lanes on the new bridge.

After that, the trusses of the old bridge will start coming down, and the city wants to do something with them.

According to information from the project timeline, MoDOT no longer constructs bridges with the triple-arch design. But with 50,000 cars crossing it daily before construction, it’s hard to say goodbye.

“The Buck O’Neil Bridge is such an iconic part of Kansas City’s history. Everyone remembers it from growing up and from years and years of crossing in an out of Kansas City,” Brian Platt, city manager for Kansas City, said.

“And as we replace it with this new, more modern and safer crossing over the river there, we’re thinking, ‘How can we reclaim and reuse and salvage those beautiful and visual elements of the bridge?'” Platt said.

That’s the question before the Buck O’Neil Bridge Reuse Program. Now the city is currently running a request for proposals (RFP) on how to use material from the 67-year-old bridge to honor its and Buck O’Neil’s legacies.

Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said that’s important to him.

“He would be so proud of the fact that people are still remembering him. I don’t know as much about him wanting to be honored, so the fact that he is being remembered for how much he cared for the city and how much he did to advance and grow our great city. He loved Kansas City,” Kendrick said.

“But you have all these very creative, artistic minds out there who I know will come together and create something special. Now, I’ll know it when I see it. I just can’t conceive it and create the concept myself,” Kendrick added.

Kansas City leaders were at one point interested in converting the bridge into a park and community space. But the idea has largely been dismissed after a feasibility study found the project would cost $100 million, double the initial estimate, according to the Kansas City Business Journal.

“We could set them up with an art display. We could repurpose them on some crossing somewhere else,” Platt added.

“They won’t have any structural value, meaning that we couldn’t use them to support some other bridge somewhere else. However, they look beautiful. They’re so cool and they’re such a part of our skyline. And we want to figure out how we can preserve them and keep them somewhere else as a memory,” Platt said.

The RFP is an extremely open-ended request with the city seeking expert consultants who have experience working with large and complex pieces like the trusses.

The shortlist of finalists would be notified between January and February.