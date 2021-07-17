Triple homicide victims honored with balloon release

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Purple and blue balloons filled the sky in honor of three family members who were found shot to death inside a home Thursday night.

It happened in the 3200 block of Woodland Avenue.

Dozens of their loved ones met in a parking lot in Kansas City, Missouri to pray and comfort one another.



Friends identified the brother and sister as Jaelin and Tyla Ransom and their mother as Shirley Ransom.

People said the three were very close and will be missed so much.

“They had a perfect bond,” Jeremiah Gaston, Tyla’s Boyfriend said. “They had a good bond. That’s what I’ll say.”



A suspect is still on the loose.

Kansas City Police are asking anyone with tips to give them a call.