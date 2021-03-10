‘Triple threat’: 3 serious weather conditions converge on Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s setting up to be a beautiful day today, but it’s the calm before potential storms and a lot of other serious weather factors as the day unfolds.

The sun will come out today as the clouds move out, bringing today’s temperatures up into the upper 70s. It will look and feel glorious, that is until a gust of wind knocks you off your feet!

FOX4 is Weather Aware as the metro is under a Wind Advisory, parts of Kansas remain in a Red Flag Warning and strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in the metro tonight.

“It’s a #TripleThreatWednesday for the KC area,” the National Weather Service for Kansas City tweeted.

Meteorologist Karli Ritter said a cold front is approaching, ready to knock away this recent batch of warm weather. The colliding air masses will make for some potentially stormy conditions. Some stronger to severe storms could produce hail up to one inch. The worst of it should roll through overnight between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Until then, windy conditions are expected from now until 6 p.m. with gusts up to 50 mph, the NWS stated on Twitter. High winds can cause tree and structure damage.

Warm, dry conditions have also created a high chance for fires. Brush fires are fueled by windy days and can cause several issues. Here in the metro, fires have impeded traffic and threatened residential areas.

Emergency responders warn residents to avoid burning on their property at this time, and be conscious of flammable objects, like cigarette butts.

It's a #TripleThreatWednesday for the KC area:



1) Very high to extreme fire weather danger is expected today.



2) A Wind Advisory is in effect from 7AM-6PM for SSW wind gusts up to 50 mph.



3) Severe weather will be possible tonight (after 7PM) with large hail the main threat. pic.twitter.com/yDPHthYv22 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 10, 2021