Triplets born at Overland Park Regional get special Chiefs costumes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas City area’s three tiniest Chiefs fans entered the world just in time for the Super Bowl.

Emrie, Everly and Escher Shaw were born Feb. 4 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center to Shelby and Kenny Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas.

Photo credit Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Photo credit Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Photo credit Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Photo credit Overland Park Regional Medical Center

They are rare, spontaneous triplets were gifted Chiefs quarterback and cheerleader outfits created by nurses.

Naturally occurring triplets are rare, according to Overland Park Regional Medical Center OB/GYN Dr. Kristi Weaver.

“Dr. Weaver told us that it’s rare to have spontaneous triplets, that I was able to carry the babies as long as I did, and to deliver triplets ‘naturally,’ so I’m beyond thankful to have had a healthy and positive experience,” said Shelby Shaw.

Emrie and Everly, both girls each weighed in at 4 pounds 15 ounces and Escher, a boy, weighs 5 pounds 1 ounce. They were born at 35 weeks. and are currently being cared for in the NICU.