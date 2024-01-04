KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City planners are figuring out what it could take to connect the Gillham Cycle Track and Trolly Track Trail.

The Gillham Cycle track runs from downtown Kansas City almost four miles south to near Country Club Plaza. The Trolly Track Trail picks up just a few block away and runs more than six miles south through Brookside and Waldo.

If not for a disruption that’s only a few blocks long in the middle, there could be more than 11 miles of protected multi-purpose trail for cyclists, joggers, scooters, and other uses.

“The lack of safety is what prevents a lot of people from biking and if it was safer, more peopel would do it,” said Gayle Bergman, who lives in KCK but cycles to her job in Overland Park and is on the Trolly Track Trail to shop in Waldo.

The plan right now is for bike infrastructure to be installed on Rockhill Road to get users to West Gillham Road, joining the Cycle Track around East 42nd Street.

Those improvements could pop up in the spring with what the city says could be relatively temporary measures to see how it impacts traffic before installing more permanent equipment.

“We know the ultimate solution’s a bigger investment and would require additional design and funding resources,” said Kansas City Transportation Director Jason Waldron.

But, members of the Rockhill Homes Association were at the meeting, talking to city leaders about a process that they feel has partially ignored their concerns because feedback is grouped by zip code.

“We’re about 100th of our zip code, so you’re getting neighborhoods all the way down to 75th and up to 40th,” said Gerry Carlson. “That’s a pretty big neighborhood.”

Carlson says he and his neighbors haven’t been able to help figure out where the bike infrastructure goes when they are the only residential community that would be affected.

“This doesn’t mean you can’t drive anywhere and I think if you ask most cyclists, they still drive places a lot and this gives them other options instead of driving,” Bergman said.