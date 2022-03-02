LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper pulled his gun on a state representative when he refused to follow instructions during a traffic stop.

It happened in November when the trooper stopped state Rep. Aaron Coleman in Lawrence.

According to the newly released affidavit, Coleman was driving 92 mph in a 75 mph zone. The trooper also reported Coleman straddled the yellow line and drove more than half-way onto the left shoulder as he passed the trooper.

The trooper reported he put on his lights and sirens, but Coleman didn’t stop. Instead, he entered the exit ramp from Interstate 70 to McDonalds Drive outside of Lawrence. He said Coleman continued up the ramp, navigated the round-about, and pulled into a driving lane for garage access instead of parking in a marked space.

The affidavit shows Coleman abruptly got out of his car holding a black object in his hand.

The trooper reported he immediately put his car in reverse and backed up to create distance between his patrol car and Coleman. He got out of his car and drew his pistol, according to the court documents. He them ordered Coleman to get back into his car while pointing the pistol at him.

The trooper reported he noticed the object was a cell phone. Coleman bent over and put the phone on the ground. He then stood back up, put both hands over his head and said “Ok! Ok, man! Hands up! Don’t shoot! What do you want?! What’s going on?!” But did not follow directions to get back into the car, according to the affidavit.

The paperwork also reported Coleman exhibited erratic behavior.

Coleman was asked to walk to the back of his car, but instead he walked in circles with his arms raised above his head.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and arrested Coleman.

That’s when the trooper reported he recognized Coleman because he’d helped him change his tire a year before.

Coleman was charged with speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

He was also charged with domestic violence in October in an unrelated case.

Monday the Kansas Democratic Party suspended Coleman for two years. It means he cannot participate in party events, serve in an elected or appointed capacity within the party, or using party resources for a campaign.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.