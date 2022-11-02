Missouri Troopers investigate possible road rage on I-35 near NE Chouteau Trafficway on Oct. 28, 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested two people in connection with a road rage incident on Interstate-35 in the Northland last week.

Connor T. Raimo, 19, of Kansas City is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

The Highway Patrol said the second person arrested in the case is a juvenile.

Troopers said Raimo and the teenager were in a black Dodge Charger when Raimo pulled out onto I-35 in front of a tractor trailer.

A witness told troopers the driver of the Charger then stopped on the highway and started shooting at the truck.

The truck driver stayed on the highway. Troopers said he wasn’t injured in the shooting, but a bullet did hit the truck’s cab.

Raimo is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday afternoon.

