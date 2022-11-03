OLATHE, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 35 overnight.

A couple traveling on I-35 looked up and noticed the victim on the highway, just south of College Boulevard around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to investigators. The driver couldn’t stop in time.

Troopers said the driver waited for emergency crews to arrive.

Officers are working to determine why the woman was on the highway. They said the victim’s family said the woman tried to get a ride from someone prior to the crash, but they don’t know what happened after that.

The victim’s name has not been released.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.