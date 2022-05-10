KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were injured after a truck crashed into a sedan then ran into a building just after midnight Tuesday morning.

According to police, a red Chevrolet Silverado was speeding south on Troost Avenue and crossed into the northbound lanes when it struck a white Nissan Altima head-on.

The Silverado then continued southeast down the embankment and crashed into the Freedom Fire Ministries building at 1111 E. 85th Street.

Both the driver and passenger in the Altima were sent to the hospital in critical condition. The Chevy driver was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate for impairment.