Truck driver charged in severe beating of tow truck driver in Gardner Walmart parking lot

GARDNER, Kan. — A truck driver is facing felony charges after allegedly beating a tow truck driver who was waiting to tow his truck in a Gardner Walmart parking lot.

Mustafa Egal, 38, of Minneapolis, Minnesota faces one count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm in Johnson County court.

According to court documents, on Aug.24, Gardner police responded to a call about a man lying on the ground in the Walmart parking lot on E. Santa Fe St.

When they arrived, they found the victim almost unconscious with a pool of blood surrounding his head.

Witnesses told officers that the victim was a tow truck driver who was called to the scene by Walmart personnel because Egal had parked his truck in the parking lot, despite the store having a “no truck” policy.

The victim placed a “boot” device on Egal’s truck to stop it from moving.

When he saw the device, Egal allegedly attempted to drive off, but instead he hit the tow truck with his semi.

Egal then got out of his truck and beat the victim with an iron bar, striking him at least three times in the head, according to court documents.

Egal allegedly tried to flee, but witnesses convinced him to stay on scene and render aid to the victim until police arrived.

According to court records, the victim suffered life-threatening injuries including broken bones in his face, a bruise on his brain and a severe laceration on his left ear.

Egal has been released on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 6.