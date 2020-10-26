Truck driver recounts helping in arrest of man accused of killing sons, kidnapping daughters

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Kansas father accused of killing his two sons and abducting his two daughters remains in Oklahoma Monday night.



Friends of the Jackson family have launched an online fundraiser to help the grieving mom.

The page says the 7-year-old and 3-year old sisters, Nora and Aven Jackson, are back with their mother.

Now the Leavenworth County family must plan a funeral for 12-year-old Austin Jackson and 14-year-old Logan Jackson.

The brothers were both students at Lansing Middle School.

I don’t call it hero, you know,” truck driver Moez Somrani said. “It’s good for everybody to help.”



But Moez Somrani is being called a hero on social media.

He was the truck driver who made the 911 call leading to Aven and Nora’s safe return home.



“I got the AMBER Alert and I got it again on the highway,” Somrani said. “I saw it and I passed by and I saw a guy that matched the description.”



Somrani said he was driving on I-40 headed to Amarillo, Texas when he spotted 40-year-old Donny Jackson and his daughters inside a car.



Jackson was on the run with his daughters after his two sons were found dead in his house.

A family member became suspicious when one of the boys didn’t show up for a soccer game.

“I saw a Honda Accord and a guy with the long beard, brown like they described on the thing,” said Somrani. “He passed me, and I saw the license plate and I was sure it was him.”



That’s when he made the call.

“They told me don’t hang up and not even two minutes after that I saw the State Trooper,” said Somrani. “Thank God they got there and thank God the girls are safe.”



Somrani said he’s happy the girls were physically okay but was upset to hear about their brother’s deaths.