Truck driver dies after crashing into tree on Lee’s Summit Road in KC, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person has died Monday after a tank truck struck a tree in southeast Kansas City, police say.

The deadly crash happened at about 2:30 pm. on Lee’s Summit Road just north of Woods Chapel Road, which is in Kansas City limits, but just blocks from Lee’s Summit city limits.

After investigating, police determined that the driver of a single-unit tank truck was headed northbound when they went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who has not been identified at this time, died shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. It’s unknown at this time whether or not it was weather related.