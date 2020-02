Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A vehicle struck and killed a man walking in a parking lot early Monday morning, Olathe Police said in a news release.

The incident happened around 1:56 a.m. near 127th and Kansas City Road.

Police said the man died at the scene. The truck driver was not injured and remained on the scene.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.