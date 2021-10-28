Truck overturns on wet roads, blocks all NB lanes of I-35 in Mission

MISSION, Kan. — The driver of a semi truck lost control and crashed, blocking all northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near I-635 Thursday morning.

Traffic cameras of the crash show the truck on its side with its trailer laying across all three lanes of the interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports traffic from northbound I-35 is being diverted before the crash. Traffic is being moved onto the ramp to I-635 and then back onto I-35 to continue north.

— Trooper Tiff (@KHPTrooperTiff) October 28, 2021

The southbound I-635 ramp to northbound I-35 will be closed to accommodate the detour until I-35 reopens to traffic.