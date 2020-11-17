Truck stolen from Kansas City nonprofit dedicated to helping foster children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local nonprofit dedicated to helping foster children says someone stole their box truck.

FosterAdopt Connect said the white box truck has Missouri plate number 6CAK85.

They said last Thursday, they discovered it was stolen from a storage facility on Holmes Road in Kansas City.

“We realized that either the Grinch stole the truck, most likely somebody who didn’t know that the truck is being used to serve 1,400 foster kids in Kansas City this Christmas with Christmas gifts,” marketing manager Sarah Jeffries said.

Approximately 3,500 children are in the foster care system in the KC area.

Jeffries showed FOX4 some of the Christmas gifts already donated. She said they’re still in the process of fulfilling wishes for nearly 500 kids, and the truck would be used for deliveries for the Give Joy program.

“This truck is really special to us because we use it all year round,” Jeffries said. “We use it to help move kinship families, people who have raised their hands and said they’d be willing to take in their niece, nephew, neighbor and care for them because their current home isn’t safe.”

Jeffries said the truck is also used for foster children who have aged out of the program and have nowhere else to turn.

COVID-19 tightened an already tight budget, and having a $30,000 truck stolen doesn’t help.

“I don’t know that a person would go out of their way to steal from foster kids,” Jeffries said. “Most likely they didn’t realize how important that truck is to us and that we really need it back.”