LEES SUMMIT, Mo. — One Lee’s Summit teen was put in a scary situation after his father’s truck was stolen while he was sleeping in the backseat.

“He kind of wakes up feeling the truck is moving faster. He surely thought his dad doesn’t drive like that. So as he pokes his head out, he realizes that’s not his dad. He lets out a scream. The suspect lets out a scream,” Chris Depue with the Lee’s Summit Police Department said.



Depue said the teen’s father had left the car running while he popped into a gas station on 291 Highway around 5 a.m. Friday.

Luckily, this situation ended with the boy safe.

“We’re blessed that the suspect decided to pull over and let him out of the truck,” he said.

Depue said unfortunately there has been some victim shaming because of this incident, but he said this incident is relatable to any adult who has left their teen or other adults in the car while they made a quick stop.

“I think about my own teen, and how scary and tragic that could be, you know,” a concerned parent Mary Garcia said.

They said whoever stays in the car should just lock it up. Police said if you’ve been taken, like the teen, turn on your phone’s location.

“His location will be updated in real time for law enforcement to intercept that vehicle,” Depue said.

Garcia feels for the family who experienced their child being taken. She said it’s her worst fear.

“With my son being a teenager. I’m a mom. He’s a boy, he does not like to go in the stores with his mom. So I always tell him, you know, lock the door and I make sure I hear that click, too,” Garcia said.

Police said the suspect’s picture was released over the weekend, and they were able to ID him. However, they have not released his name publicly.

It’s unclear if the suspect will face kidnapping or child endangerment charges.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.