True taste of Kansas City heading to “Arrowhead South” for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — The Chiefs’ and their “Run it Back” tour returns to Florida for the Super Bowl, but the team isn’t the only touch of Kansas City that will be there.

Arrowhead South teamed up with Richard Fergola of Fergolicious BBQ and Rub Bagby of Swamp Boys BBQ to throw a massive Run it Back 2 Back BBQ Tour in Saint Petersburg, Fla. The 2 day event is scheduled for February 6 and 7 at Al Lang Stadium.

Tickets start at $100 an adult for the Charity VIP event Saturday evening. Proceeds benefit the Kansas City BBQ Society Scholarship Fund and the Bill Edward’s Foundation for the Arts.

You’ll pay $150 for the BBQ party during the Super Bowl. Organizers say the game will be played on the stadium’s Jumbotron.

Tickets include Kansas City BBQ, goodie bags, raffle tickets, drink specials and more.

Everyone at the event is encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Organizers say masks will be available and hand sanitizer will be provided.