Truman Courthouse closed after several employees test positive for COVID-19

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County Historic Truman Courthouse in Independence is closed after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The courthouse closed Thursday, Sept. 10 after an undisclosed number of employees tested positive for the virus, according to Jackson County spokeswoman Marshanna Smith.

The closure will last until Sept. 20.

The closure does not impact the 16th Circuit Court or the County Municipal Court, which operate out of the Eastern Jackson County Courthouse at 308 W. Kansas Ave. in Independence.

The Truman Courthouse houses the assessment, recorder of deeds and collections departments.

Residents who need these services are asked to go online here or visit the Jackson County Courthouse at 415 E. 12th Street in downtown Kansas City.