INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County Historic Truman Courthouse announced it will be closed on Tuesday, March 7, and Wednesday, March 8, due to plumbing issues that left restrooms unusable.

Repairs are underway, and the building is expected to reopen on Thursday, March 9, at 8:00 a.m.

The county is asking residents who need to conduct business with the assessment, recorder of deeds and collection departments to go online at the Jackson County website or visit the Jackson County Courthouse at 415 East 12th Street in downtown Kansas City.

The County will provide additional information and updates on its website and social media platforms.