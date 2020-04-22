Truman doctor says African-Americans 4 to 5 times more likely to test COVID-19 positive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — African-Americans here are four to five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than whites, according to Dr. Mark Steele, chief clinical officer at Truman Medical Center.

The hospital is responding by bringing testing into urban core neighborhoods.

Truman brought its mobile van to Saint James United Methodist Church. Transportation is a barrier for many people in the black community, who can’t get to Hospital Hill or Lakewood to be tested.

“I have a friend who passed away from COVID-19,” Joseph Jackson, an urban core advocate, said. “By the time he went to the hospital, it was too late because he already had difficulty breathing. He was having violent coughs, and by the time he got to the hospital, there was not much they could do. All they can do is treat the symptoms in this case. There is no cure for COVID-19.”

Truman tested 37 people Tuesday at Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to testing at Saint James, there will be more testing Friday at Second Baptist Church, near 39th Street and Askew Avenue.

The hospital asks that you call 816-404-CARE, 816-404-2273, to set up an appointment.

The good news is that 32 COVID-19 patients who have sought treatment at Truman have already been discharged. Truman celebrates its success stories by playing the “Rocky” theme song over hospital loudspeakers every time a coronavirus patient gets to go home.