Truman Foundation awards Rep. James E. Clyburn Good Neighbor Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harry S. Truman Good Neighbor Award Foundation has awarded U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, D – South Carolina, the 2021 Good Neighbor Award.

Rep. Clyburn serves as Majority Whip, chairman of the house select subcommittee on the coronavirus crisis and chairman of the Rural Broadband Task Force and Democratic Faith Working Group.

Clyburn has represented the sixth congressional district of South Carolina since 1993 and has been a longtime leader in the civil rights movement.

His funding formula was used in the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to promote rural and economic development during the Great Recession.

Clyburn adds the Good Neighbor Award to his long list of accomplishments.

The presentation of the award will be done virtually with the public invited to watch.