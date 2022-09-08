INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – The U.S. had 14 presidents during Queen Elizabeth’S reign. The first Queen Elizabeth II, met was while she was still Princess Elizabeth.

An image is captured on film at the Truman Presidential Library you could have never imagined 150 years earlier, a British Princess laying a wreath at the tomb of the man who led the American Revolution – George Washington. But it happened during a 1951 trip by then Princess Elizabeth.

She was invited to be one of the first members of the Royal family to visit America by the man from Independence, Missouri, Harry S. Truman.

“I though that was really interesting that she honored that and also remarked upon how important the US was and their friendship despite their rivalry.” Truman Library Audio Visual Archivist Laurie Austin said.

“It certainly is a great pleasure for me as the President of the United States to be welcoming you to the capital of our country,” Truman said during the visit.

“President Truman really saw the relationship with Britain as an important way to make sure there was peace after World War II,” Austin said.

“It is a great pleasure Mr. President for my husband and me to be visiting you here in Washington,” Elizabeth said during the visit.

While Elizabeth was honored in DC, the Trumans were honored in Canada. Months after Truman left office, Elizabeth was crowned Queen Elizabeth II.

“It’s a real testament to how that relationship started back in the 1940s and has continued I think with success until now,” Austin said.

The gift presented to President Truman to hang over the mantel is still at the White House today.

