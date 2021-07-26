Truman Library temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case increase

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum will close its doors once again due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

The library said that the current seven-day average for positive COVID-19 cases in the area exceed the CDC’s definition of “high transmission”.

The library, which went through a $29 million renovation, had opened for the first time in two years on July 2 and will close indefinitely.

“It is very disappointing to close our doors so soon after our reopening, but this is an unfortunate precaution based on public safety,” Truman Library Director Kurt Graham said. “We’re hopeful that this setback is temporary.”

The library said they will re-open their doors once public health conditions improve. They will also be providing refunds for guests who have purchased tickets through August 15.