KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Truman Medical Center is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that has been at the hospital for a week.

The hospital said the patient has been with them since last Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The patient does not know his identity and appears to be in his 20s.

He has a tattoo inside his hand that spells the words “Baby Wavy.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Truman Medical Center at 816-404-0125.