Truman Medical Centers changes name to University Health

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Truman Medical Centers made a shift, changing it’s name to University Health. It’s something the health system said it’s been working on for a number of years.

The hospital system has served the Kansas City metro for more than 100 years, but not many realize the scope of the system’s services. The hospital is also an academic medical center.

University Health is the primary teaching hospital for University of Missouri-Kansas City’s Schools of Medicine, Nursing, Dentistry and Pharmacy.

The health system said the new name, “University Health” will be more inclusive and more descriptive of what it does and what it means to the community.