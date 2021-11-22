Truman Presidential Library and Museum to reopen in December

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Months after it closed because of an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum plans to reopen in early December, with some changes.

The library said the Truman Presidential Library and Museum will re-open to the public Thursday, Dec, 2. The renovated museum will be open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum will require guests to wear masks. Timed-entry tickets are also required during the initial reopening phase, and can be purchased online. Timed tickets will help with crowd control and allow people to social distance inside the museum.

“We are delighted to welcome guests back into the spectacular new Truman exhibition,” Kurt Graham, director of the Truman Presidential Library & Museum, said. “The pandemic has presented a lot of challenges, but we are prepared and anxious to open our doors to make history come to life for our visitors.”

Tickets are $12 for adults. Discounts are available for seniors, students, veterans and active members of the U.S. military. Admission is free for members and children 12 and younger.

The Library said group tours are unavailable at this time, and the Research Room remains closed until further notice.