Trump asks CDC to issue ‘strong travel advisory’ for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 27: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed the H.R. 748, the CARES Act on Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the $2 trillion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will battle the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Donald Trump has asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a “strong travel advisory” to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The move comes, he said on Twitter, after consulting with the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, who will administer the plan “in consultation with the Federal Government.”

Trump said a quarantine, the idea of which he had floated earlier, “will not be necessary.”

“On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the. … Federal Government. A quarantine will not be necessary. Full details will be released by CDC tonight. Thank you!” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump had said earlier in the day that he was considering a short-term quarantine of “hot spots” in parts of the tri-state area — New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — where cases of coronavirus continue to rise.

“We’re thinking about certain things. Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hotspot. … We might not have to do it, but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short-term, two weeks on New York. Probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut,” he told reporters as he departed the White House for Norfolk Naval Station to send off a Navy hospital ship to New York.

Trump’s suggestion comes after the United States this week became the epicenter of the global pandemic, with at least 111,000 reported Covid-19 cases across the country, and more than 52,000 of them in New York state alone. Officials forecast that the apex of the pandemic there is still 14 to 21 days away. But overwhelmed hospitals, in New York as well as across the US, working to treat coronavirus patients and curb the spread of the virus are facing a shortage of supplies and ventilators, a key piece of equipment.