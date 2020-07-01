Trump says he’s ‘all for masks,’ but believes coronavirus will ‘disappear’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would have “no problem” wearing a face mask in public in certain circumstances — a pivot from his months-long refusal to wear a mask in public at events where social distancing was not always observed.

When asked whether he would wear a mask, Trump told Fox Business in a White House interview, “Oh, I would. I have. I mean people have seen me wearing one. If I’m in a group of people where we’re not 10 feet away — but usually I’m not in that position and everyone’s tested.”

Trump said that he didn’t believe making masks mandatory across the country was necessary but claimed that he is “all for masks” and that he “thinks masks are good.”

Trump added he would have “no problem” with being seen with a mask on.

“Actually, I had a mask on. I sort of liked the way I looked. It was OK. It was a dark, black mask and I thought it think and if people feel good about it they should do it.”

Trump hasn’t worn a face mask in front of cameras since the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided new guidelines in April encouraging Americans to wear facial coverings when social distancing was not an option.

When the CDC guidelines went into effect, Trump told reporters he probably wouldn’t adopt the practice.

“I don’t think I’m going to be doing it,” Trump said at the time. “Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens — I just don’t see it.”

And on a trip to a Ford plant in May, Trump said he wore a mask on parts of the plant tour where reporters were not allowed, saying he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

The President is still scheduled to participate in a Fourth of July celebration at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota. The governor has told expected spectators they are not expected to social distance nor will they be required to wear masks.

Trump also said in his Fox Business interview Wednesday that he still thinks coronavirus will “disappear” someday.

When asked if he actually believes the virus will still disappear, Trump said, “I do. I do. Yeah sure. At some point. And I think we’re going to have a vaccine very soon too.”

“We’re headed back in a very strong fashion. … And I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear. I hope,” Trump said in the interview while talking about the economy.