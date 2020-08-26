Trump sending federal assistance to Wisconsin following Kenosha protests

A protester kicks a smoke canister Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. –President Trump is ordering federal law enforcement and the National Guard to help with violent protests that have lasted for several days.

President Trump made the announcement on twitter Wednesday afternoon.

…TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

A suspect was arrested after two were killed at Kenosha protest.

Representative Mike Gallager commended the decision on Twitter.

This is the right call. I'm glad the Governor reconsidered federal assistance and hope this decision will help restore order and lower tensions in Kenosha. https://t.co/Jb0owDpcdN — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) August 26, 2020

Governor Tony Evers says he has authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County Wednesday evening.

According to a release, “the governor is continuing to work with other states in facilitating additional National Guard and state patrol support.”

On Tuesday, Governor Evers declared a state of emergency and authorized increasing the state’s National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members.

People gathered on Tuesday, August 25, for a third night to protest the shooting death of Jacob Blake, a black man, by police.