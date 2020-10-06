Trump shares new video from White House, telling people not to fear virus that’s killed 200K in US

WASHINGTON — Back at the White House on Monday night, President Donald Trump shared a new video on social media in which he tells Americans not to be afraid of the virus he’s recovering from that has killed more than 200,000 people in the U.S.

In the video, Trump said he has “learned so much” about the virus he contracted, but he also tells people not to let it “dominate” their lives.

Trump was treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by a team of some of the country’s best doctors, and he received an experimental drug not readily available to the public. He suggested he might have had immunity to the coronavirus — a statement that is untrue.

Nonetheless, Trump told his followers that they had little to fear.

“Don’t be afraid of it,” he said. “You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines.”

Trump also again defended his decision to continue traveling and holding events before he got sick, saying he “knew there’s danger to it, but I had to it. I stood out front. I led.”

He has largely eschewed wearing a mask and mocked those who have. And he has ignored his own federal government’s guidelines when holding rallies and large-scale White House events.

His general election foe, Democrat Joe Biden, on Monday urged him to fundamentally change how he manages the pandemic.

“I was glad to see the president speaking and recording videos over the weekend,” Biden said in Miami. “Now that he’s busy tweeting campaign messages, I would ask him to do this: Listen to the scientists, support masks.”