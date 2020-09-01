Trump’s payroll tax deferral begins, Missouri accountant warns against it

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An executive order signed by President Trump in August starts today, providing temporary paycheck relief for some employees currently working.

However, a Missouri certified public accountant is warning against taking the deferral because of recent clarification from the Internal Revenue Service.

In early August, Trump signed an order that defers a portion of the federal payroll tax that funds social security. The order starts on Sept. 1 and goes at least through the end of the year. Trump has also said he wants to extend it longer.

The idea is to put more cash in people’s pockets who are facing income shortfalls. Employers who opt into this deferral program will see more payroll retention by about 7% in both company revenues and employee paychecks.

However, the IRS issued clarification later in August, stating that those funds will have to be replenished eventually. As of right now, that means smaller paychecks starting in January as that 7% relief becomes a 14% burden.

A statement from the IRS adds that employers “may make arrangements to otherwise collect the total Applicable Taxes from the employee.”

“By and large, we are not recommending it for our clients,” certified personal accountant Michele Smith said. “It’s always a very slippery slope whenever you choose not to remit your payroll taxes because they are ultimately due. If those funds are used up and then the day of reckoning comes… where you owe those funds to the IRS, and you don’t have those funds available, then you’re still going to be liable for them.”

The payroll tax deferral is applicable to employees earning less than $4,000 during a bi-weekly period.